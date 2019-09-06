RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The rain stopped and the sun was out Friday morning in Raleigh.
Although Hurricane Dorian had limited effects in North Carolina, one family in Raleigh wanted to help out those affected, especially the people in the Bahamas.
Sarah Thamm and her two daughters, Adelaide and Eloise, gathered supplies and set up in front of their house.
They offered curbside service selling lemonade, chocolate cake, cookies and artwork.
They raised more than $200 in just about two hours.
Raleigh family hosts lemonade stand for victims of Dorian
HURRICANE DORIAN
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News