hurricane dorian

Raleigh family hosts lemonade stand for victims of Dorian

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The rain stopped and the sun was out Friday morning in Raleigh.

Although Hurricane Dorian had limited effects in North Carolina, one family in Raleigh wanted to help out those affected, especially the people in the Bahamas.

Sarah Thamm and her two daughters, Adelaide and Eloise, gathered supplies and set up in front of their house.

They offered curbside service selling lemonade, chocolate cake, cookies and artwork.

They raised more than $200 in just about two hours.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsraleighhurricane doriandisaster reliefcool kidslemonadehurricanefeel goodfundraiser
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HURRICANE DORIAN
'Catastrophic flooding' traps hundreds on Ocracoke Island
Impaired motorist drives truck into ocean in Kill Devil Hills, police say
Celebrity chef serving Dorian victims thousands of meals
Disney donates $1 million to Dorian relief efforts in the Bahamas
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Catastrophic flooding' traps hundreds on Ocracoke Island
Hurricane Dorian leaves NC after landfall at Cape Hatteras
Impaired motorist drives truck into ocean in Kill Devil Hills, police say
Hurricane Dorian outages: 190,000 without power
Man shot while pumping gas at Wake County Sheetz store
7-year-old girl shot in drive-by; man in custody
73-year-old woman gives birth to twins in India
Show More
Ohio woman tried to smuggle baby in carry-on
23 years ago, Hurricane Fran made landfall in North Carolina
Man involved in love triangle murder-suicide case speaks out
Study: Vegetarians have higher risk of stroke, lower risk of heart disease
Story behind red Jeep abandoned on Myrtle Beach shore
More TOP STORIES News