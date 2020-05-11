Community & Events

Raleigh police, fire department, Wake EMS salute healthcare heroes

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Raleigh police department, fire department and Wake County EMS agencies will all pay tribute to healthcare heroes on Monday morning with a parade.

All three agencies will send vehicles, with lights flashing and sirens blaring, to three Raleigh hospitals to say thanks to frontline workers for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic. Here's the schedule:

  • Duke Raleigh Hospital at 7:30 a.m.
  • UNC Rex Hospital at 7:30 a.m.
  • WakeMed Raleigh at 8 a.m.


ABC11 will stream the parade on its website and Facebook page.

"As we come to the end of National Nurses Week and begin National Hospitals Week, it is fitting that we take a moment to say thank you to our medical partners on the front lines of this pandemic," said Raleigh Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown. "We are pleased to join with our first responder partners in this salute to nurses, doctors, and all healthcare and hospital staff."

Last month, the Wake County Sheriff's Office Deputies brought their "Badges and Blue Lights Laps of Love" to several Raleigh hospitals.
