Raleigh police, fire department, Wake EMS salute healthcare heroes

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Raleigh police department, fire department and Wake County EMS agencies all paid tribute to healthcare heroes on Monday morning by stopping by and saying thanks.

All three agencies sent vehicles, with lights flashing and sirens blaring, to three Raleigh hospitals to show gratitude to frontline workers for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The agencies went by Duke Raleigh Hospital, UNC REX Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh in a gesture of love.

"Just to have each other's support means everything," said Dana Garcia, a nurse at UNC REX. "It's a little scary and people get anxious, but we have an amazing support system and we work with a great community and great hospital system. I know we're well-prepared for whatever comes our way."

"As we come to the end of National Nurses Week and begin National Hospitals Week, it is fitting that we take a moment to say thank you to our medical partners on the front lines of this pandemic," said Raleigh Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown. "We are pleased to join with our first responder partners in this salute to nurses, doctors, and all healthcare and hospital staff."

"It makes us feel appreciated and know that we're doing an important job in helping out with what's going on with the whole country," said Wake Med nurse Dot McFadden. "It makes you feel that everything you're doing is worthwhile."

Last month, the Wake County Sheriff's Office Deputies brought their "Badges and Blue Lights Laps of Love" to several Raleigh hospitals.
