Raleigh hosts La Fiesta del Pueblo

Fayetteville Street in the capital city was busy Sunday afternoon as people came together to celebrate - La Fiesta del Pueblo - not only to celebrate Latin heritage but to also have a better understanding of issues the Hispanic community face.The near-perfect autumn air filled the street of the capital city as a parade rings in celebration."The fun part about it is all of the different foods, different seasonings, different music," said Raleigh resident Sylvester WindbushThe La Fiesta del Pueblo started in 1994 in Chapel Hill but now calls Raleigh home and averages 20,000 visitors each year."We like the diversity. We like the people. We like the different costumes. We like just meeting other people," said Raleigh resident Carrie Windbush.It's a show of local business, colors so vibrant and music that echoes off of buildings.This festival is not only a good time to come out and try the great food and learn about the Hispanic culture but it's also a great time to talk to people in the Hispanic community and learn about the issues they're facing."Our main issues are DACA, ICE, but also not having enough representation within our senators and House," said festival planning committee member Alma Olague.