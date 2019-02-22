COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Raleigh interior designer featured in March issue of Southern Living

EMBED </>More Videos

March is shaping up to be a big month for Raleigh interior designer Niki McNeill.

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
March is shaping up to be a big month for Raleigh interior designer Niki McNeill.

The Raleigh native is featured prominently in a three-page spread of the March edition of Southern Living magazine.

"I graduated from Carolina in 2007 and thought I was going to medical school," McNeill explained. "I realized that wasn't what I wanted to do so, I went back to school at Meredith College here in Raleigh and studied interior design. I just fell in love with it and jumped in head first. That was in 2009."

Today, McNeill does interior design for residences and commercial businesses. When Southern Living contacted her for the feature, she couldn't believe it.

"I grew up reading this magazine with my grandma, so, I have memories sitting in her lap flipping through it," McNeill said. "For me to be in it is kind of surreal. They found me through Instagram."

McNeill did a photo shoot around Raleigh for the magazine spread.

"They liked my personal style which I try to infuse in my interiors as well," she said. "I love mixing old with new. I think my southern upbringing infuses into everything I do!"

The March issue of Southern Living hits newsstands February 22.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventshomecommunityinstagramRaleigh
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
NC Book Festival and a kid's career fair, things to do this weekend
Triangle breweries take part in brew off to help Wake Co. firefighters
New fundraisers added to help Ronald McDonald House Wake & Durham
Trending today: Top news in Raleigh, North Carolina
More Community & Events
Top Stories
'I could've been killed:' Brick thrown off overpass shatters woman's windshield
Teenage son charged with murder in death of Durham developer in 2018
Durham Police investigate PNC bank robbery
R. Kelly charged with 10 counts of sex abuse
NC Book Festival and a kid's career fair, things to do this weekend
3 women accused of robbing gas station in Cary
Patriots owner Robert Kraft charged in Florida prostitution sting
California parents accused of starving, torturing 12 children plead guilty
Show More
Gaston County doctor gets 3 years for trading drugs for sex
Boy, 8, dies hours after being diagnosed with flu
Advocates of undocumented students asking WCPSS for more protections
Triangle breweries take part in brew off to help Wake Co. firefighters
Great-grandma shoots at man trying to break into Georgia home
More News