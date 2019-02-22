Raleigh interior designer featured in March issue of Southern Living

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --March is shaping up to be a big month for Raleigh interior designer Niki McNeill.
The Raleigh native is featured prominently in a three-page spread of the March edition of Southern Living magazine.
"I graduated from Carolina in 2007 and thought I was going to medical school," McNeill explained. "I realized that wasn't what I wanted to do so, I went back to school at Meredith College here in Raleigh and studied interior design. I just fell in love with it and jumped in head first. That was in 2009."
Today, McNeill does interior design for residences and commercial businesses. When Southern Living contacted her for the feature, she couldn't believe it.
"I grew up reading this magazine with my grandma, so, I have memories sitting in her lap flipping through it," McNeill said. "For me to be in it is kind of surreal. They found me through Instagram."
McNeill did a photo shoot around Raleigh for the magazine spread.
"They liked my personal style which I try to infuse in my interiors as well," she said. "I love mixing old with new. I think my southern upbringing infuses into everything I do!"
The March issue of Southern Living hits newsstands February 22.