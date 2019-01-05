COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Raleigh man opens first African-American-owned cultural art gallery

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
A local man has become the first African-American to own a cultural art gallery in Raleigh.

The Greater Raleigh Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Triangle Cultural Art Gallery on Friday.

"We're pleased to have the Triangle Cultural Art Gallery as a Chamber member," said Chamber Chair Greg Winkler. "We welcome them to the business community and wish them much success going forward."

The art gallery features original works of art, prints, classes and workshops. It displays art that reflects the triangle's diverse cultural heritage and artistic expression.

The art gallery opened its doors in December.

It's open from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday with after-hour workshops from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 1-2:30 p.m. and 3-4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Click here for more information or call (919) 900- 8055.
