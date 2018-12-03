COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Raleigh mom hosts blood drive after receiving life-saving donations herself

A Raleigh mother of three has organized a blood drive to help others.

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
A year after receiving life-saving blood donations during her delivery, a Raleigh mother of three has organized a blood drive to help others.

"Words can't express how grateful my family and I are that people did come out last year and donate," said Harmony VanGundy.

VanGundy, who works at Shop Local Raleigh, partnered with Jennifer Suarez of the Department of Marketing, and the Blood Connection, to coordinate the blood drive.

She said amniotic fluid entered her bloodstream when she was in labor more than a year ago.

"During labor, something happened and I stopped breathing and my heart stopped and subsequently, I started bleeding and I bled a lot," VanGundy said. "I needed 28 units of blood in order to live and without people donating blood, I wouldn't be here today."

Her baby boy, Charlie, is now 14 months old.

"It's the holiday season and I know the supplies tend to run low this time of year," Suarez said. "I just feel it's really important to donate blood as regularly as you can."

Van Gundy is planning another blood drive Dec. 15 at Durant Trails clubhouse at 3010 Hiking Trail, Raleigh, from 9 a.m.- 1 p.m.
