Community & Events

Raleigh Police Department taking applications for free summer camps

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Raleigh Police Department hosts several summer camps and year-round opportunities for Raleigh's youth through the Youth & Family Services program. The programs include a baseball league, soccer, a girls basketball camp, a junior police academy as well as leadership camps.

"Our coaches are police officers and also some of our community members volunteer to be coaches as well," explained Sgt. Renae Lockhart, who runs Youth & Family Services. "We want to make sure that we're having positive connections with youth in our community. That way to get to see a different side of law enforcement officers, a different side of police officers, they realize that we're human beings."

The programs are open to Raleigh residents and include ages 10 to 17. The Explorers program is for residents between the ages of 14-20.

There is an application process that includes the youth and the parent or guardian.

"So, they fill out an application and then the officer that coordinates that program will actually reach out to them and ask additional questions, because we want to kind of get a glimpse behind the curtain and find out exactly who will be in our programs and who's in the most need of maybe that one on one contact with a police officer," Lockhart said.

Most of the camps run a week or two with a 20-participant maximum for the one-on-one interaction with the officers.

"Another thing about our programs is that our connections don't stop just because the summer ends," Lockhart said. "So, our youth that are in the summer camps, we actually do reunions and things like that throughout the year, and get kids back together. It starts the relationship. So, it's more than just the camp."

The baseball league is holding a draft day Saturday, April 13 from noon until 2 p.m. at Sanderford Road Community Center, and walkups are welcome to register.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsraleighsummer funsummercampraleigh police
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pink Lady Bandit strikes again in North Carolina, FBI says
1 dead after van crashes in Durham
Mom buys out Payless store to donate shoes to those in need
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Crews suspend search for missing boater in Cape Fear River
Charlotte man survives after neck broken by Oak Island wave
Cary dog Sgt. Yeager named Military Dog of the Year
Show More
Area baseball teams look to make games safer for fans
Raleigh group heads to Virginia to protest ICE detention center
Elderly woman told by airline to share hotel room with stranger
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Man arrested after explosion that injured bomb squad agents
More TOP STORIES News