COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Raleigh residents unhappy after scheduled leaf pickup runs behind schedule

EMBED </>More Videos

Donna Manla was raking leaves on Wednesday afternoon when she made note of how many leaves lined the street.

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Donna Manla was raking leaves on Wednesday afternoon when she made note of how many leaves lined the street.

"Sometimes the leaves start to blow around because of all the cars coming by," Manla said. She lives in the North Ridge Country Club community and said she doesn't mind raking leaves days after the City of Raleigh was scheduled to have them picked up. "I love to exercise and I love to get outdoors, so it's not a problem for me."

Manla lives in Raleigh's "Zone 5" neighborhood, where the city was supposed to have leaves picked up no later than Dec. 9; however, that same weekend, the area saw significant snowfall and the effects remained for several days.

A representative for the city confirmed the snow and it's lingering accumulation put crews behind schedule. But, the city further said staffers would be picking up leaves in zones four and five Wednesday afternoon and evening.

The work is scheduled to continue on Thursday and Friday, weather permitting. According to local forecast projections, Raleigh will see significant enough rainfall on those days, pushing pickup to the weekend. Crews will continue leaf collection on Dec. 27.

"Every year it's a job (I) don't like to do," said Raleigh resident Roy Taylor. "I don't like it. They'll pick it up sooner or later."

To track the leaf pickup schedule, click here: https://www.raleighnc.gov/home/content/PublicWorks/Articles/AnnualLeafCollection.html
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventscommunityweatherRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Hurricanes, Wolfpack spread holiday cheer to children in need
Fayetteville family among hundreds of Gold Star families to visit Disney World
Free Christmas light display raises money for charity
Family asks for prayers, holiday cards for terminally ill 4-year-old girl
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Mom, boyfriend charged more than a year after death of Pittsboro toddler
With rain coming Thursday, we could break records this year
Abbey Lane is home to some of the best Christmas lights in the Triangle
Here are the new laws that take effect in North Carolina in 2019
NC officials previously sought criminal charges against McCrae Dowless
Voter ID bill becomes law after House overrides Cooper's veto
Family desperate to find missing Harnett County man before the holidays
Enloe football standouts commit to college on signing day
Show More
Wake Forest DE chooses Ohio State over Tar Heels, Deacons
Wake County teaching assistant accused of sexual contact with student
Troubleshooter: Homeowner gets relief more than a year after renovations begin
Women are sending love letters to convicted killer Chris Watts
Troubleshooter: Contractor behind bars after being wanted in four counties
More News