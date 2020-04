RALEIGH, (WTVD) -- Since restaurant restrictions were put in place due to the novel coronavirus, a Raleigh restaurant has transformed itself into a grocery store.So*Ca Raleigh now offers pickup and delivery for groceries including milk, cheese, produce, and their restaurant dishes and even toilet paper. So*Ca Bodega offers curbside pick up and delivery within an eight-mile radius of the Cameron Village restaurant location in Raleigh with a $20 minimum.Delivery is available every day except Sunday.