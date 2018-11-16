To help children with critical illnesses enjoy the ABC11/LeithCars.com Raleigh Christmas Parade presented by Shop Local Raleigh, the Sheraton in downtown Raleigh is opening up a viewing room.The room will also come with a balcony for the kids to watch the parade below.Parents and children should arrive at the hotel at 421 S Salisbury St. around by 9 a.m.Coffee and hot chocolate will also be served.