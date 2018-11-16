COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Raleigh Sheraton opens up room for sick children to watch Christmas parade

EMBED </>More Videos

To help children with critical illnesses enjoy the parade, the Sheraton in downtown Raleigh is opening up a viewing room.

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
To help children with critical illnesses enjoy the ABC11/LeithCars.com Raleigh Christmas Parade presented by Shop Local Raleigh, the Sheraton in downtown Raleigh is opening up a viewing room.

The room will also come with a balcony for the kids to watch the parade below.

Parents and children should arrive at the hotel at 421 S Salisbury St. around by 9 a.m.

Coffee and hot chocolate will also be served.

Related

Raleigh Christmas Parade: Where to park, when to arrive, road closures and other FAQs

Download the map for the ABC11/LeithCars.com Raleigh Christmas Parade presented by Shop Local Raleigh
Related Topics:
community-eventsChristmas Paradeholidayshoppingraleigh newsShop LocalRaleigh Christmas ParadeRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
ABC11 Together: Triangle groups honored for philanthropic work
Durham high school students learn from 'Hamilton' cast
Raleigh Christmas Parade FAQs
Make sure you stop by Christmas Village!
Fayetteville church celebrates 60 years of 'World's Largest Spaghetti Dinner'
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Johnston County man's runny nose turns out to be leaking brain fluid
91K pounds of ground Jennie-O turkey recalled over salmonella concerns
Raleigh man imprisoned after landing helicopter at SAS tells his story
Blue flash captured shooting across Texas sky
Off-camera hobbies: Kim Deaner helps viewers get fit
He's banned from working in NC, but convicted paver back at it in Wake County
Duke Health staff gives veteran state's first abdominal wall transplant
Fayetteville woman buying soap cleans up on $200,000 lottery prize
Show More
Cumberland County group distributes 'boxes of love' for Thanksgiving
2 Navy SEALs and 2 Marines charged in Fort Bragg soldier's death
State investigates abuse, neglect allegations at Raeford children's psychiatric facility
Raleigh police investigating bank robbery on Creedmoor Road
ABC11 Together: Triangle groups honored for philanthropic work
More News