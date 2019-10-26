Raleigh teen cancer survivor shows off haunted house fundraiser

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh teen known for his Band-Aid drive that helps children battling cancer now has a Halloween-themed fundraiser.
And this one involves a haunted house.
Edward Thompson is 13 and a cancer survivor himself.
Every Halloween he creates a haunted house to raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, and this year is no different.
On Friday night, Edward took ABC11 inside his haunted house to see the spooky displays.
Edward's haunted house is located on S. Mere Court in Raleigh off Falls of Neuse and Litchford roads.
You can check it out Saturday and Sunday from 6:30 - 8 p.m. and then again on October 30 and 31.
