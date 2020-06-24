Community & Events

Raleigh teens who started CopperSAFE mask company give $25,000 donation to WakeMed

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Raleigh teen brothers Connor and Dylan Clark, who started the CopperSAFE face mask and neckwear company, presented the WakeMed Foundation with a $25,000 donation on Wednesday.

"It is just an amazing organization," said Donald Gintzig, WakeMed Health & Hospitals CEO and President. "We've gotten a number of donations and all of those donations are going toward helping our response around COVID at this particular time."

RELATED: WakeMed, community partners to distribute 10,000 masks, will focus on 27610 zip code where there is a high number of cases

"It is with great pride that today we make our first donation from the proceeds of our sales at CopperSAFE to American frontline healthcare workers," said Connor Clark, 16, who is the company's Chief Marketing Officer.

The Cardinal Gibbons High School students also announced the launch of their new line, Red Tractor Masks. They say these face coverings are more lightweight for summer and are manufactured and sourced entirely in the US.

"These masks are super comfortable and we've trimmed off a little on the edge so it's more breathable for summertime," said Dylan Clark, 14, who is the company's CEO.

All masks are $16.99.

The teens have sold tens of thousands of CopperSAFE masks and were even on backorder at one point due to the demand. They're now on track with orders and once their CopperSAFE masks are sold out, they'll transition to the new masks.

"It is entirely based in the United States," Connor Clark said. "It is sourced and manufactured in the United States and that means a lot to us. The benefit of having it sourced in the United States is we can get our products to our customers a lot quicker."

The brothers say they're not done with their outreach.

"Our target goal is to provide more than $100,000 in financial support to frontline healthcare workers before the end of the year," Dylan Clark said.
