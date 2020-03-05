Community & Events

Gov. Cooper names March Women's History Month 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Governor Roy Cooper proclaimed March as Women's History Month in North Carolina.

It's a time to honor the legacy of women who have helped to shape the Tar Heel state and the nation.

"This month we take the time to celebrate strong women who have made our state stronger by their contributions," Cooper said in a news release.

Several events are scheduled over the next few weeks to celebrate, starting Friday, March 6, the Downtown Raleigh Alliance will feature four female buskers as part of the First Friday series. The female performers will be stationed along Glenwood Ave. outside participating venues to add more entertainment as visitors walk through the district.

Also on Friday, to celebrate 100 years since the passage of the 19th Amendment and a century of voting rights for women, the North Carolina Museum of History will feature an exhibit called 'You Have to Start a Thing.' The exhibit highlights Tar Heel women and men fought for and against women's suffrage in the decades leading up to 1920.
