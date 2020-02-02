Community & Events

Raleigh-Wake Dental Society offers free dental screenings at Poe Center

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- People in the Triangle got the chance to make sure their pearly whites look nice, all for free at the Poe Center!

The Poe Center in partnership with Raleigh-Wake County Dental Society hosted Terrific Teeth Day, which featured free dental screenings in the Colgate Dental Bus.

Kids also got the chance to dress up as a dentist and meet the Tooth Fairy.

According to the CDC, about 20 percent of kids between the ages of 5 and 11 years old have at least one untreated decaying tooth.
