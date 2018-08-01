Raleigh youth choir performs free preview concert ahead of European tour

That glorious sound reverberating down Edenton Street on Wednesday night was a group of Raleigh youth about to set off on a European tour.The Christ Church Choristers & Lay Clerks choir performed a free preview concert at the downtown church ahead of its overseas journey.The choir, made up of boys and girls in grades 3-12, has been invited to sing the Mass Internationale at the Cathedral of Notre Dame in Paris, on August 5 and will serve as the resident choir of St. Paul's Cathedral in London, from August 9-12.Wednesday's free preview was led by the choir's director, David Jernigan. The group performed several of the selections they have prepared to perform in Europe.