Raleigh's La Fiesta del Pueblo goes virtual this year due to COVID-19

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The Triangle's largest event celebrating Latin heritage is canceled in downtown Raleigh for 2020 and going virtual instead.

La Fiesta Del Pueblo was scheduled for Sept. 20, 2020.

"We are all seeing the effects of a virus so dangerous and contagious to our communities that a Fiesta like years past is simply not possible," organizers announced in an email.

ABC11 Together is a sponsor of the annual event on Fayetteville St. that brings together 20,000 people to enjoy food, music, dancing, art and culture.

The event is organized by El Pueblo, a non-profit organization based in Raleigh, that is focused on leadership development for youth and adults in Wake County.

El Pueblo is putting together a series of four online events during Hispanic Heritage Month called "Y Sigue La Fiesta!".

The events include two Facebook Live events on Sept. 20 and Oct. 4 and two drive-through events on Sept. 27 and Oct. 11.
