raleigh, n.c. (WTVD) -- The coffee is still brewing but these days, NoRa Cafe must get creative during the fight against COVID-19.
"We've been offering drip coffee for free for several weeks now, but people don't want to come out of their homes anymore so what I said is why don't we just go to them?" said Matt Gross, NoRa Cafe owner.
To maintain social distancing, NoRa will bring free coffee to you and your neighbors.
"It took off really well. Much greater than I thought to be honest," Gross said.
On Thursday alone, Gross will deliver coffee to about 30 homes.
Some neighborhoods are already getting involved. The Wood Valley Homeowners Association is partnering with the cafe.
"We thought it was a great way to partner with a neighbor-owned business and also help some of our neighbors in need," said Katie Bigler, Wood Valley HOA.
Neighbors will be able to drive up, get a free cup of coffee and they're encouraged to donate to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina.
"We're really lucky to have a place like NoRa right here, right down the road who is so willing to help out ever since this crisis started," Bigler said.
They're brewing up something extra special to bring together their community, even when we're all physically separated.
"So, I just ask that yes, we still might still need to be distant from one another but that doesn't mean we need to be removed from one another," Gross said.
If you and your neighborhood want to partner with NoRa Cafe, send an email to info@noracafenc.com.
Raleigh's NoRa Cafe offers free coffee for neighborhoods, good cause during COVID-19 outbreak
