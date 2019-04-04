Community & Events

Raulston Blooms! Arboretum hosts garden festival fundraiser Saturday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The JC Raulston Arboretum will host Raulston Blooms on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The garden festival and plant-sale fundraiser is a ticketed event and one of the rare days of the year when the Arboretum is not free to the public.

"We're part of (N.C. State University)," explained Mark Weathington, Director of the Arboretum. "But, we're self-funded, entirely self-funded so all the plants you see here, all the staff that is here working it, we have to raise money for all of that and with the plant sale, it's a big part of what keeps us open and free 365 days a year."

In addition to the plant sale, Raulston Blooms will feature a birdhouse competition, artists' cedar works, and garden sculptures, food trucks, plant education, and kids programs including a scavenger hunt.

Tickets are $5 per person or $10 per family and all proceeds benefit the JC Raulston Arboretum. Members can shop early on Friday from 4-7 p.m.

The 10-and-a-half acre arboretum is a living lab for NC State University with more than 7,000 plants.
