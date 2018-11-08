ABC11 TOGETHER

RDC Marathon held in Durham Nov. 10-11

EMBED </>More Videos

The RDC Marathon begins in Durham November 10-11 to raise money for ALS.

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help.
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
The RDC Marathon will be held in Durham November 10-11 to raise money for ALS.

Participants can join the full, half marathon, 10k, or 5k, and support local research to find a cure for ALS.

The RDC 10k and 5k will take place on Saturday, Nov. 10 and the marathon and the half marathon will take place on Sunday, Nov. 11.

The USATF certified courses will feature the American Tobacco Trail and finish at The Streets at Southpoint, which gives participants and spectators the opportunity to wine, dine, shop, and run.

Click here for more information.

ABC11 is a proud sponsor of the RDC Marathon.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventseventsmarathonsalsabc11 togetherDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC11 TOGETHER
Parkinson's Moving Day raising money and awareness
Join the RDC Marathon to support local research to find a cure for ALS
The 52nd annual Holly Day Fair starts November 1st at the Crown Expo in Fayetteville.
Rallying For Rileigh: Fayetteville gym supports military mom battling leukemia
More abc11 together
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Downtown Raleigh Tree Lighting Ceremony to feature artificial tree
Looking for some free Fall family fun in Raleigh? Pick some pecans
Download the map for the Raleigh Christmas Parade
Elon alum stars in Hamilton at DPAC
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Thousand Oaks shooting suspect: What we know
Thousand Oaks shooting: Father ID's son as 1 of 12 slain in massacre
Amber Alert: SUV used in kidnapping of Lumberton teen found
Live updates: 13 dead in California nightclub shooting, shooter ID'd
California shooting survivor also survived Las Vegas shooting
Missouri duck boat captain indicted in July accident that killed 17
Donkey, emu develop special bond after owner abandons them
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 85, hospitalized
Show More
Teen who killed girlfriend shared graphic images of her murder
Veteran's Day: Where you can find deals and freebies
SPOT THE FAKES: How to avoid counterfeit items when shopping online
NC neighborhood surprises beloved recycle driver
Thousand Oaks shooting: Remembering Sgt. Ron Helus
More News