RDC Marathon held in Durham Nov. 10-11

The RDC Marathon will be held in Durham November 10-11 to raise money for ALS.Participants can join the full, half marathon, 10k, or 5k, and support local research to find a cure for ALS.The RDC 10k and 5k will take place on Saturday, Nov. 10 and the marathon and the half marathon will take place on Sunday, Nov. 11.The USATF certified courses will feature the American Tobacco Trail and finish at The Streets at Southpoint, which gives participants and spectators the opportunity to wine, dine, shop, and run.ABC11 is a proud sponsor of the RDC Marathon.