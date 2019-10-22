Durham (WTVD) -- The 3rd annual RDC Marathon is almost here! Register now for the full marathon or half, 10k, or 5k. You also have the option to conquer the 22.4 or 35.5-mile Challenge, all in support of local research to find a cure for ALS.
The RDC 10k and 5k will take place on Saturday, November 9, with the marathon and half-marathon occurring Sunday, November 10.
This Boston Qualifier course will feature the beautiful American Tobacco Trail and finish at The Streets at Southpoint in Durham, giving participants the opportunity to wine, dine, shop, and run!
ABC11 is a proud sponsor of the event.
For more information, visit runrdc.com.
RDC Marathon to support local research to cure ALS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News