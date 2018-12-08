RECAP: Fayetteville Rotary Christmas Parade

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --Everyone was delighted and filled with joy throughout the Fayetteville Rotary Christmas Parade, sponsored by LaFayette Ford.
The Sudan Cruisers are in the Christmas spirit as they cruise down Hay Street showing us their moves. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/VjBsRUYUgu— Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) December 8, 2018
You know what time it is! The Fayetteville Christmas Parade is in full effect. #ABC11 @FayettevillePD pic.twitter.com/30bTX6lmwr— Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) December 8, 2018
The annual parade consisted of about 3,000 people.
The parade route was from Person Street to Market House, to Hay Street, ending at the railroad station.
