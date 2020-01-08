Register now for the Victory Ride to Cure Cancer

RALEIGH, N.C. -- It's time now to register for the Victory Ride to Cure Cancer.
The ride on May 16 takes cyclists through central North Carolina neighborhoods.
The ride is designed for new riders, experienced riders and everyone in between. There are four different distances to choose from including 100, 60, 30 and 10 miles.
All riders are asked to raise $250. All funds go to cancer research.
More information here.
