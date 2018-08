Remembering fallen heroes this Memorial Day

National cemeteries across the country will hold Memorial Day ceremonies during the weekend and into Memorial Day.There are four national cemeteries in North Carolina with ceremonies:New Bern National Cemetery1711 National Ave.New Bern, NC 28560(252) 637-2912Ceremony: May 28 at 11 a.m.Raleigh National Cemetery501 Rock Quarry RoadRaleigh, NC 27610Ceremony: May 27 at 2 p.m.Salisbury National Cemetery501 Statesville Blvd.Salisbury, NC 28144(704) 636-2661Ceremony: May 28 at 9 a.m. (Historic Site)Ceremony: May 28 at 10 a.m. (Annex Site)Wilmington National Cemetery2011 Market St.Wilmington, NC 28403Ceremony: May 28 at 11 a.m.