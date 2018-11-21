Resilient Spring Lake residents give thanks, share Thanksgiving meal

NOW: #HurricaneFlorence victims in Spring Lake say they have a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving. Local churches came together to provide a community meal for them. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/IMzRRdVzU2 — Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) November 21, 2018

The Dunn Lillington AME Zion Church along with Spring Lake Strong and several community partners hosted Thanksgiving dinner at the Spring Lake Rec Center for Hurricane Florence survivors.Helayna Jackson, 66, was among the group. The two-time hurricane survivor said this Thanksgiving she has a lot to be thankful for."To be in good health. My family is in good health. I'm thankful just to be alive," said Jackson. "It was my parents' home. They built it in 1932. It's the only home I've known. The home means a lot to me. I have a lot of good memories."The organizations provided dinner, turkeys and personal hygiene items to the community.Margie Chase told ABC11 she lost everything during Florence, but things could have been worse."Look at the people in California. They lost everything, family members. We still have something to be thankful for," Chase said.Residents said they believe the mighty winds and rain brought on by the hurricane may have tested their strength, but it didn't take it."As long as I'm breathing, I still have another chance," said Jackson.