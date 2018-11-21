COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Resilient Spring Lake residents give thanks, share Thanksgiving meal

EMBED </>More Videos

Spring Lake residents are still recovering from Hurricane Florence.

By
SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WTVD) --
The Dunn Lillington AME Zion Church along with Spring Lake Strong and several community partners hosted Thanksgiving dinner at the Spring Lake Rec Center for Hurricane Florence survivors.

Helayna Jackson, 66, was among the group. The two-time hurricane survivor said this Thanksgiving she has a lot to be thankful for.

"To be in good health. My family is in good health. I'm thankful just to be alive," said Jackson. "It was my parents' home. They built it in 1932. It's the only home I've known. The home means a lot to me. I have a lot of good memories."



The organizations provided dinner, turkeys and personal hygiene items to the community.

Margie Chase told ABC11 she lost everything during Florence, but things could have been worse.

"Look at the people in California. They lost everything, family members. We still have something to be thankful for," Chase said.

Residents said they believe the mighty winds and rain brought on by the hurricane may have tested their strength, but it didn't take it.

"As long as I'm breathing, I still have another chance," said Jackson.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsthanksgivinghurricane florenceSpring LakeCumberland County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Duke library houses letter penned by Alexander Hamilton, the main character of popular musical
Raleigh ranked 2nd best city to live in
Operation Turkey preps to feed thousands of Hurricane Florence victims
Feeding an Army: Paratroopers away from family feast on Fort Bragg
More Community & Events
Top Stories
'It's relief:' Thanksgiving seen as well-deserved break for Hurricane victims
NC teacher adopting student grants wish of a sister reunion
8-year-old N.C. State fan distraught after beloved foam finger stolen at game
'Grayson' takes the anxiety out of a trip to the dentist at UNC
No. 1 Duke's rally falls short in loss to Gonzaga: What we learned
Dog tied to a pole, abandoned at busy Smithfield shopping center
Hania Aguilar's family preparing to spend Thanksgiving with the teen missing
Gov. Cooper volunteers at Raleigh Rescue Mission to serve holiday meals
Show More
Police: Student made fake 'active shooter' call from inside school
What is the most popular item NC consumers are buying for Black Friday?
Duke library houses letter penned by Alexander Hamilton, the main character of popular musical
No words needed: Nonverbal child forms unique bond with N.C. State athletics
Man catches fire trying to steal gas from U-Haul
More News