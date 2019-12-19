Salvation Army's 'Angel Tree' program provide gifts for 2,500 children

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Salvation Army completed its two-day gift giveaway, providing gifts for more than 2,500 children in the Sandhills region.The annual distribution of Angel Tree gifts began on Wednesday and continued into Thursday.Dozens of volunteers provided families in need with a bag filled with presents.Countless organizations and businesses donated an overwhelming amount of toys over the last several months, according to Toys for Tots organizer Don Bennett.The Department of Social Services in Cumberland and Robenson County selected the children in advance.Bennett says it's the people behind the scenes that made this yearly event possible."It wouldn't happen if we didn't have the volunteers like Miss Sylvia and some of the others who actually came here and worked with the Salvation Army to sort out, to bag the gifts, and to help deliver them, as the families came up to pick up their gifts," Bennett said.The gifts were handed out at the warehouse on Blount Street.Bennett encourages people to volunteer their time year-round to organizations like the Salvation Army and Toys for Tots.