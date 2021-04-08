memorial

Sampson County to host memorial service for fallen Newton Grove officer killed in crash

Newton Grove officer killed in Sampson Co. crash days before birthday

NEWTON GROVE, N.C. (WTVD) -- An entire day of memorial activities is set to take place on Friday, Apr. 9, following the death of a 26-year-old Newton Grove officer.

Officer Brent Nelson Hall was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Clinton just days before his 27th birthday on Saturday, Apr. 3.

Newton Grove Officer Brent Hall was killed in a Saturday evening crash in Clinton. (Photo courtesy of family)



Starting at 10 a.m., staging will be held for law enforcement and first responder procession starts in Newton Grove.

At 11 a.m., a funeral procession led by the NC Trooper's Association Caisson Unit, along with other law enforcement and first responders, will travel through downtown Newton Grove.

Family visitation will be held at the Sampson Agri-Exposition Center located at 414 Warsaw Road in Clinton from noon to 2 p.m.

Finally, at 2 p.m., a funeral service will be held at the same location with full law enforcement honors.

The Newton Grove Police Department parked a police cruiser in front of the police department building in tribute to Hall.

