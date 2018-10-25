COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Sandhills detective is deputy by day, zombie by night

EMBED </>More Videos

A law enforcement officer is running one of the most popular haunted attractions in the Sandhills.

By
ST. PAULS, N.C. (WTVD) --
A loyal law enforcement officer is running one of the most popular haunted attractions in the Sandhills.

Detective Terry Odom usually catches burglars and thieves at his day job, but when night falls he helps Zombie Hunters find the walking dead.

"You have folks kicking in their doors, stealing stuff. So not only finding out who dun it but getting some of the property backs means a lot," said Detective Odom.

Odom and a few fellow law enforcement officers built their business from the ground up. They installed the sets by hand, created the scenes and supplied the paintball guns.

Here's how it works.

Visitors are towed around on a trailer with mounted paintball guns- similar to a portable gun rage. Then, visitors are taken to the various scenes where they take down zombies with glow in the dark, stain-free paint pellets.

"It's not designed to be really scary. The zombie is not going to touch you. They shoot paintball guns at an individual dressed as a zombie," said Odom.

Odom has been in law enforcement for a decade so he's seen how deadly law enforcement can be. That's why he and his partners have worked so hard to created a controlled environment supervised by on and off-duty law enforcement officers.

"Unfortunately in today's time, a lot of bad people are doing bad things. A lot of people target the Halloween season," said Odom.

The North Carolina Zombie Hunt is located at 1321 Shaw Mill Road in St. Pauls.

It will be open Friday, Oct. 26 and Saturday, Oct. 27, weather permitting.

Click here for more information.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventshaunted househalloweeneventspolice officerNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Raleigh day spa hosts event to give back to women less fortunate
Wake County soldiers compete in Invictus Games in Australia
Raleigh boutique hosts clothing drive to benefit Dress for Success
New Rocky Mount Event Center expected to bring economic boost
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Some North Carolina seafood unsafe to eat after Hurricane Florence
UNC President Margaret Spellings to leave the university system: Sources
Relief on way for one of the most congested commutes in the Triangle
FDA approves new flu drug; UNC REX committee set to review it
Fayetteville police: Women stole merchandise from mall, assaulted worker
2 NC lineman killed repairing lines downed by Hurricane Michael
Sugarland Bakery owners file for bankruptcy
Moana star says it is 'appropriate' for kids to dress up like the character
Show More
Man bought soap he thought was cocaine at RDU, police say
Fake deputy pulled car over, sexually assaulted driver in Nash Co.
Man wanted in May shooting death of 27-year-old in Durham
Raleigh day spa hosts event to give back to women less fortunate
Japanese company pays employees to get full night's sleep
More News