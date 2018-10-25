Sandhills detective is deputy by day, zombie by night

ST. PAULS, N.C. (WTVD) --A loyal law enforcement officer is running one of the most popular haunted attractions in the Sandhills.
Detective Terry Odom usually catches burglars and thieves at his day job, but when night falls he helps Zombie Hunters find the walking dead.
"You have folks kicking in their doors, stealing stuff. So not only finding out who dun it but getting some of the property backs means a lot," said Detective Odom.
Odom and a few fellow law enforcement officers built their business from the ground up. They installed the sets by hand, created the scenes and supplied the paintball guns.
Here's how it works.
Visitors are towed around on a trailer with mounted paintball guns- similar to a portable gun rage. Then, visitors are taken to the various scenes where they take down zombies with glow in the dark, stain-free paint pellets.
"It's not designed to be really scary. The zombie is not going to touch you. They shoot paintball guns at an individual dressed as a zombie," said Odom.
Odom has been in law enforcement for a decade so he's seen how deadly law enforcement can be. That's why he and his partners have worked so hard to created a controlled environment supervised by on and off-duty law enforcement officers.
"Unfortunately in today's time, a lot of bad people are doing bad things. A lot of people target the Halloween season," said Odom.
The North Carolina Zombie Hunt is located at 1321 Shaw Mill Road in St. Pauls.
It will be open Friday, Oct. 26 and Saturday, Oct. 27, weather permitting.
