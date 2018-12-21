Santa brings Christmas cheer to sick children at Cape Fear Health

“Thanks Santa!”Sweet Nylah made the nice list this year! She was so excited to meet Santa and open presents during her stay at @capefearvalley. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/xF8g3knbzM — Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) December 21, 2018

Caught a candid of Alex Bojka playing with the toys Santa brought him. Tonight, how @ParkerPawn gets Santa to come all the way from the North Pole to @capefearvalley before Christmas. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/JNb85oa3DM — Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) December 22, 2018

Santa Claus spends most of the year with his elves busy in his workshop at the North Pole.He's checking his list and checking it twice to see which boys and girls in Fayetteville have been naughty and nice. He heard of the sick children at Cape Fear Hospital and wanted to bring them Christmas gifts a few days earlier to help cheer them up.Four-year-old Nylah Cardina was overjoyed at his presence. She brought Santa a list of gifts she wanted."I want to put this in my toy room," said Cardina as she opened up the doll Santa brought. "Thank you, Santa!"Every year Santa partners with Parker Pawn & Jewelry to bring gifts to children at the hospital."We are a cornerstone in the community and we love to give back," said Parker, Pawn & Jewelry owner Melanie Keefe. "It just warms our heart. Christmas is just so magical. It's magical to see through children's eyes. Merry Christmas!"