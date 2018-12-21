COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Santa brings Christmas cheer to sick children at Cape Fear Health

Santa visits Cape Fear Health days ahead of Christmas.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
Santa Claus spends most of the year with his elves busy in his workshop at the North Pole.

He's checking his list and checking it twice to see which boys and girls in Fayetteville have been naughty and nice. He heard of the sick children at Cape Fear Hospital and wanted to bring them Christmas gifts a few days earlier to help cheer them up.

Four-year-old Nylah Cardina was overjoyed at his presence. She brought Santa a list of gifts she wanted.



"I want to put this in my toy room," said Cardina as she opened up the doll Santa brought. "Thank you, Santa!"



Every year Santa partners with Parker Pawn & Jewelry to bring gifts to children at the hospital.

"We are a cornerstone in the community and we love to give back," said Parker, Pawn & Jewelry owner Melanie Keefe. "It just warms our heart. Christmas is just so magical. It's magical to see through children's eyes. Merry Christmas!"
