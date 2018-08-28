ABC11 TOGETHER

Scout Me In campaign recruiting boys and girls for Boy Scouts

EMBED </>More Videos

Scout Me In campaign is recruiting boy and girls in K-5 for Boy Scouts of America

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help.
Mark Falgout
DURHAM (WTVD) --
In 2017 the Boy Scouts of America announced some major changes including the acceptance of girls. The organization has a new initiative called Scout Me In. The campaign is an effort to recruit boys and girls in Kindergarten through 5th grade for the Cub Scout program.

The Mawat District of the Occoneechee Council will be holding events to talk to children who are interested in becoming a scout. The Mawat District covers Durham County. One recruiting event will me on Monday, September 3 at Forest Hills Park from 3-6 pm in Durham. A second recruiting event will held at Forest Hills Park on Wednesday, September 19 from 5-8pm.

For more information about find a Boy Scout troop in your area click here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsabc11 togetherboy scoutsboy scouts of america
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Wake County Boy Scout leads project to build town's first outdoor basketball court
Boy Scouts of America will change an iconic name as girls enter older youth program
ABC11 TOGETHER
'Back to School' event in Chapel Hill draws fun, food, face painting
Star of 'Black Panther' prosthetic video aims to inspire others
Non-profit teaching senior citizens computer skills
Toy delivery brings smiles to the kids at Duke Children's
More abc11 together
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Why are Cary trees wearing tutus? It's all in the name of art
2018 North Carolina State Fair releases concert lineup
Cumberland County Fair 2018: Dates and events announced
Goodyear blimp comes to Fayetteville
More Community & Events
Top Stories
'Strong ammonia smell' in Fuquay-Varina home where 26 animals were found
Cursing could cost you $500 in Myrtle Beach
John Goodman guessing Roseanne will be killed off
3 allegedly ate stolen pizza after killing delivery driver
Mother arrested after child dies, fentanyl found in sippy cup
Twin 10-year-olds killed during custody visit with father
Teacher helps former student with child care as she attends job fair
2 men wanted after police chase in Apex
Show More
Police investigating woman's body found on side of Raleigh road
Girl, 11, visited by rapper Drake at hospital gets heart transplant
Department pushes to rename Duke University's Carr Building
Middle school assignment asking 'whom to leave behind' causes outrage
Study: Air pollution could be damaging your brain
More News