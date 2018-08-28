Scout Me In campaign recruiting boys and girls for Boy Scouts

DURHAM (WTVD) --In 2017 the Boy Scouts of America announced some major changes including the acceptance of girls. The organization has a new initiative called Scout Me In. The campaign is an effort to recruit boys and girls in Kindergarten through 5th grade for the Cub Scout program.
The Mawat District of the Occoneechee Council will be holding events to talk to children who are interested in becoming a scout. The Mawat District covers Durham County. One recruiting event will me on Monday, September 3 at Forest Hills Park from 3-6 pm in Durham. A second recruiting event will held at Forest Hills Park on Wednesday, September 19 from 5-8pm.
For more information about find a Boy Scout troop in your area click here.