ERWIN, N.C. (WTVD) --The Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast NC took its mobile pantry to Erwin on Thursday to team up with Grace Chapel Church to give away food to those impacted by Hurricane Florence.
Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast NC and Grace Chapel Church are teaming up in Erwin to give away food and water to those impacted by Hurricane Florence. #ABC11 #HurricaneFlorence #FlorenceHurricane2018 pic.twitter.com/YiAm15PFZm— Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) September 20, 2018
Pantry employees served hundreds of people once they arrive in Harnett County.
It doesn’t matter how old you are... all hands on deck here in Erwin helping victims of #HurricaneFlorence restock their pantries. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/t4dKJd1s4K— Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) September 20, 2018
The event took place in the Walmart parking lot in Erwin off Jackson Boulevard.
Grace Chapel Church still needs these items for flooding victims:
- Paper towels
- Toilet paper
- Cleaning supplies
- Mops
Contact Lisa Brown at 910-366-5191 if you wish to donate.
For more information on how you can get help and all the ways you can help the communities affected, click here.