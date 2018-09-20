ABC11 TOGETHER

Second Harvest Food Bank drives mobile pantry to Harnett County to feed Florence victims

Second Harvest Food Bank comes to Harnett County to feed Florence victims (The Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast NC and Grace Chapel Church give away food to those impacted by Hurricane Florence)

ERWIN, N.C. (WTVD) --
The Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast NC took its mobile pantry to Erwin on Thursday to team up with Grace Chapel Church to give away food to those impacted by Hurricane Florence.



Pantry employees served hundreds of people once they arrive in Harnett County.


The event took place in the Walmart parking lot in Erwin off Jackson Boulevard.

'This is what community looks like': NC woman, Walmart donate more than $1k of food, clothes to Florence victims
When Hurricane Florence struck, North Carolina residents lifted each other up to get through the storm.


Grace Chapel Church still needs these items for flooding victims:
  • Paper towels

  • Toilet paper

  • Cleaning supplies

  • Mops


Contact Lisa Brown at 910-366-5191 if you wish to donate.


For more information on how you can get help and all the ways you can help the communities affected, click here.
