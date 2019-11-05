events

See JC Raulston Arboretum after dark at Moonlight in the Garden

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- November brings a chance to visit the JC Raulston Arboretum after dark.

Moonlight In The Garden runs Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings through Nov. 7-9 and 14-16.

The event which features live music, food trucks and fire pits is a fundraiser for the JC Raulston Arboretum with Southern Lights of Raleigh and NC Agricultural Foundation illuminating the gardens with thousands of lights.
All proceeds from tickets benefit daily operations of the JC Raulston Arboretum.

Limited tickets are available. Click here to reserve a ticket.
