COMMUNITY & EVENTS

'Shark Tank' backs invention of New York City firefighter who died of cancer

EMBED </>More Videos

The sharks on "Shark Tank" are supporting an invention created by a New York City firefighter who died of cancer

LOS ANGELES --
The sharks on "Shark Tank" are supporting an invention created by a New York City firefighter who died of cancer after helping clean up the aftermath of the Sept. 11 attacks.

Keith Young's children on Sunday pitched his Cup Board Pro, a chopping block that features a detachable bowl for cleanup. The 53-year-old died in March, months before the ABC show taped the segment.

His children explained their dad had to delay his project because their mom was diagnosed with breast cancer and died in August 2012.

The panel decided to invest $100,000 in the project and pledged to donate any proceeds to support firefighters who have illnesses related to the Sept. 11 attacks.

Contestants on the show try to persuade the panel to invest in their ideas.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsshark tankfirefightersinventionNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Park West Village Fall Festival in Morrisville on Thursday October 25
Fayetteville's Bicycle Man needs community's help after Florence
Cardinal Gibbons students pay tribute to classmate killed in crash
'Broadway Sings for Florence' to raise money for Florence victims
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Second suspect arrested in fatal shooting of NC state trooper
2 men charged in attack, home invasion of retired Orange County couple
$10 Hamilton tickets available via lottery
Hurricane Willa will bring rain to the Triangle
Sandra Day O'Connor announces likely Alzheimer's diagnosis
Read to Achieve program fails to improve reading levels, study finds
Don't dress up your pet chickens for Halloween, CDC warns
Man accused of groping: Trump 'says it's OK to grab women'
Show More
Mom says Wakefield HS student was beaten during gym class
Starbucks opens first American Sign Language store
Kohl's to host seasonal hiring events at Triangle stores
Duke, UNC, NCSU top list of best colleges
Photo goes viral after no one shows up to boy's party
More News