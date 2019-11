Shop local spotlight: Craft Habit

About:

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- ABC11/LeithCars.com Raleigh Christmas Parade presented by Shop Local Raleigh spotlight: Craft Habit.Craft Habit is a store offering high-quality crafting supplies, tools and hands-on classes to help any craft enthusiast or DIY lover.You can learn more about all that Craft Habit has to offer here. Watch the video for more information.