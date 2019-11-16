Raleigh Christmas Parade

Shop local spotlight: Gingham and Posh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- ABC11/LeithCars.com Raleigh Christmas Parade presented by Shop Local Raleigh spotlight: Gingham and Posh.



About: Gingham & Posh is a gift basket company that has been in operation in Raleigh since 2006. It crafts specialized gift baskets every day--refusing to mass produce any baskets or use treats that have not been sampled and approve.

Where: You can find its products here.

Watch the video for more information.

MORE INFORMATION
We'll collect your child's letter to Santa

Check out the parade route here

Plan to attend? RSVP here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsraleighshop localholidayraleigh christmas paradeshopping
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RALEIGH CHRISTMAS PARADE
Shop local spotlight: Form and Function
Secret Santa Word Sweepstakes
Enloe High band prepares to perform at Raleigh Christmas Parade
Shop local spotlight: Rush Hour Karting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Raleigh store clerk's thumb nearly severed during armed robbery
Wake Co. experiencing sharp rise in homelessness among kids
1 person injured in Angier shooting; police investigating
2 charged in shooting death of Raleigh mom captured in Texas
Former NC State basketball player Anthony Grundy dies
DOT warns of increase in deer-related crashes during mating season
Zebulon Samaritan walks to raise funds for man burned in race car explosion
Show More
Timeline revealed in case of missing Holly Springs mother
Some worry active shooter drills may traumatize children
Nashville man found dead, girlfriend bound in apparent armed robbery
26 kids found in basement behind false wall at Colorado day care
WakeTech students learn lesson in community, police relations
More TOP STORIES News