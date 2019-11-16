RALEIGH (WTVD) -- ABC11/LeithCars.com Raleigh Christmas Parade presented by Shop Local Raleigh spotlight: Gingham and Posh.
About: Gingham & Posh is a gift basket company that has been in operation in Raleigh since 2006. It crafts specialized gift baskets every day--refusing to mass produce any baskets or use treats that have not been sampled and approve.
Where: You can find its products here.
Watch the video for more information.
MORE INFORMATION
We'll collect your child's letter to Santa
Check out the parade route here
Plan to attend? RSVP here.
Shop local spotlight: Gingham and Posh
RALEIGH CHRISTMAS PARADE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News