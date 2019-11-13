Shop local spotlight: Rush Hour Karting

Raleigh Christmas Parade

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- ABC11/LeithCars.com Raleigh Christmas Parade presented by Shop Local Raleigh spotlight: Rush Hour Karting.



About: Rush Hour Karting is an indoor go cart track located in Raleigh. No matter what the weather is like outside, the track is always dry and fast at Rush Hour Karting. Strap yourself into go carts that go nearly 40 miles per hour through a 1/3 mile track.

Where: You can learn more about Rush Hour Karting here.

Watch the video for more information.

