Signs of Summer: Inspectors begin to check Wake County swimming pools

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County inspectors are headed out Thursday to make sure public swimming pools are ready to open this summer.Most pools open Memorial Day weekend, which starts May 25 this year. But before the pools can accept swimmers, inspectors have to make sure they're clean and safe.Starting Thursday, inspectors will begin checking the more than 1,200 pools throughout Wake County.They'll be checking chlorine levels, making sure emergency and safety equipment is working properly and verifying the proper signage is posted at each location.This is only the first round of inspections for the year. Inspectors will periodically check the pools throughout the summer to make sure they're meeting all safety criteria.