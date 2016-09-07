Sister Act: Sisters going head to head to be crowned Miss NC

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --Two sisters are going head to head to be crowned Miss North Carolina 2018.
All 49 candidates are in Raleigh at the preliminary rounds leading up to the crowning on Saturday, June 23 at 8 p.m. at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts.
For sisters Lauren and Julia Walsh, the competition is an extra special experience.
The two already hold titles; Nineteen-year old Julia is Miss Rose Hill 2018 and Twenty-year-old Lauren is Miss Clayton.
The two college students said competing for Miss North Carolina is a great experience to share as sisters.
"I'm really happy to have her here," said Julia. "Because she is a familiar face, someone I've looked up to my entire life and having her here means a lot."
Older sister Lauren jokes that the two have worked it out, and said that if one wins, that the other can win the following year.
The Walsh sisters said there's no sibling rivalry in their competition.
"If I don't go home with the crown, the next person I want to go home with it is her," explained Lauren. "I'm really proud of her, I'm especially proud because she's my sister and I would love for her to be the next Miss North Carolina," she added.
"We've been joking how we came to the pageant with one sister and we left with 48," Lauren said. "So, it's a big deal."
This year, you have a say on who will be the 11th semifinalist in the top 15 for Miss North Carolina 2018.
Before voting, be sure to review all of this year's contestants on ABC11's YouTube Channel.
Be sure to tune in to ABC11 on June 23rd at 8 p.m. to watch the new Miss North Carolina get crowned!