Sledding in the snow, Babypalooza, a giant consignment sale and other things to do in the Triangle, Fayetteville this weekend

This weekend is full of events for the whole family. Snow-sledding in Cary, Babypalooza, a giant kid's consignment sale, a day of inflatables, K-9 Veterans Day and more! Here's a round-up of events happening in our area from March 8-10.
SNOW DAY Sledding at Waverly Place, Saturday 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Bummed about the lack of snow this week? Bring the kids out to Cary for some fun snow-filled sledding fun! Sleds will be provided. Adults and children both need tickets. (This event was rescheduled from last weekend due to weather.)
FSO, March, Saturday 7:30 p.m.
The Fayetteville Symphony Orchestra will pay tribute to our armed forces by performing selections from The Patriot, Barber's Adagio for Strings and Tchaikovsky's 1812 Overture. The concert will be side-by-side with students of the Fayetteville Symphony Youth Orchestra program.
Inflatables Day at Durham Central Park, Saturday 3-7 p.m.
Have a fun day filled with inflatables, music and food trucks. Admission is free but all-access fun passes are available for $5 and $20 for families. All sales go toward saving the Northgate Carousel.
Carolina Ballet: An Evening of Bernstein and Robbins, Friday, Saturday and Sunday
Head to Duke Energy Center to celebrate the 100th birthdays of Leonard Bernstein and Jerome Robbins, icons of Broadway and classical music. The work will be a genesis of One The Town and a revival of the Fancy Free ballet. Friday at 8 p.m. Saturday at 2 and 8 p.m. Sunday at 2 p.m.
Kids EveryWEAR Consignment Sale, Friday, Saturday and Sunday
This huge sale will take over the Cary Towne Center Sears this weekend. Shop 92,000 sq. ft. of newborn clothing, infant equipment, maternity wear, toys, books and more all at once. Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday 1 to 6 p.m.
Babypalooza Fayetteville 2019, Saturday 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Calling all new parents! This event will showcase handmade items, baby and mom services, and products mom and baby will love. Attendees will get baby consultations with valuable information about education, healthy lifestyle ideas and baby-wearing options!
Toast to the Triangle, Sunday 6 p.m.
This annual food event will feature dozens of Triangle restaurants, breweries and wine providers. The evening will benefit the Tammy Lynn Center for Developmental Disabilities.
K-9 Veterans Day, Saturday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Commemorate the service and sacrifice of American military and working dogs at The Airborne and Special Operations Museum. There will be a Wounded Warrior Dog Exhibit, food trucks, military dog demos, local shelter meet-ups and more.
Sesame Street Live! At DPAC, Friday, Saturday and Sunday
Learn new songs and sing old favorites with the iconic characters from Sesame Street. Friday at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.
BrickUniverse Lego Fan Convention, Saturday and Sunday
The multi-city Lego Convention heads to Raleigh this weekend. Attendees can see incredible exhibits, meet artists and work at building stations.
Cars and Coffee, Saturday 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Love cars? Love coffee? Perfect! Come talk to car enthusiasts and enjoy sweet treats from Frostings Cakeshop.
Millstone Theatre / Millstone Towne Centre in Fayetteville
