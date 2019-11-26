Community & Events

Snoop Dogg and Inglewood team up for a free Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway

By
INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- "Happy Thanksgiving everybody from the city of Inglewood," Inglewood Mayor James Butts said.

"Eat up!" Snoop Dogg said.

Every year around this time, the city of Inglewood and Snoop Dogg team up to do a free turkey giveaway.

"I'm thankful to be able to have a relationship with the mayor and be able to come out here and do great things in the community and to put my impact on people that really need me," Snoop said.

This massive turkey giveaway brought out long lines of people.

"This is my second year coming with my kids," Inglewood resident Martha Silva said. "It's an awesome thing that they started implementing and we're very grateful."

They're not only giving out turkeys here. People waiting in line could get corn dogs, veggies, cake, mac n' cheese, essentially a whole Thanksgiving dinner.

"We want people to live their lives, happy here in the city of Inglewood," Butts said. "And we're so glad to have people like Snoop Dogg give his time, give his money so that people have a great Thanksgiving."

"The importance of this is that you've got the city of Inglewood, you've got the mayor, the people, the officials giving back to the city," Snoop said. "Making sure everybody has a nice Thanksgiving and to really be a part of lives and to give some inspiration and to be able to come out here and inspire people to give him something to be smiling about for Thanksgiving."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsinglewoodlos angeles countycommunity journalistfoodthanksgivingfree foodsnoop doggfood drivein the communityturkey
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Is NYC busing homeless families to Fayetteville?
Garth Brooks tour coming to Charlotte in May 2020
Your boarding pass could be a gold mine for thieves
Trump immigration chiefs call out Wake sheriff on ICE cooperation
The 411: Man creates dating app just for him
A.C. Moore to close all of its stores
Man shot self after killing ex at UNC Family Medicine in Durham
Show More
13 years after cancer scare, Bob Dumas still going strong
Cam Newton's Thanksgiving Jam feeds 1,300 children
2nd arrest made in deadly Raleigh nightclub shooting
Google shows most searched-for Thanksgiving side dishes
'What we've come to is insane:' Parents react to Durham violence
More TOP STORIES News