With only a few days left until the LeithCars.com Raleigh Christmas Parade presented by Shop Local Raleigh, many area bands are preparing to take the streets to entertain paradegoers.One band, in particular, the Southeast Raleigh Bulldogs from Southeast Raleigh High School, has been rehearsing for the parade for weeksThe band has over 40 members and has already ranked high in three band competitions.Be on the lookout for the band during the parade on Saturday, Nov. 17.