DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham community including law enforcement came together Sunday to hold a rally against recent violence in the city.
The 'Guns Down, Lives Up' rally was organized by Southern High School's football team.
Students say police can't tackle the issue of gun violence alone.
"I think it's more of a community effort. I think it's more of the general want to get better. The police can do but so much. And of course, we can do but so much, but are we doing what we can do?"
About 30 people came out for the event.
Southern High School students, law enforcement gather to rally against violence in Durham
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News