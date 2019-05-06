Durham (WTVD) -- Empowering girls through dance, spoken word, poetry, yoga and art.
Standup-Speakout of North Carolina is a nonprofit that works with child witnesses and victims of domestic violence and sexual abuse.
They offer a summer camp that uses art as therapy to help the girls work toward their journey of healing.
This year's camp is full. But volunteers and donations are needed. More information here.
