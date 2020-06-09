State closes Alamance County's Ace Speedway calling it an 'imminent hazard' to spread novel coronavirus

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The state ordered Alamance County's Ace Speedway to close immediately, calling it an "imminent hazard" for the spread of COVID-19.
On Saturday, the track drew a crowd of more than 2,000 spectators in defiance of the state's coronavirus restrictions after declaring the race a "protest."
The governor's office had previously warned Ace Speedway that a crowd of more than 25 people would violate the state's Phase 2 coronavirus restrictions.
Tuesday's order from NC Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen is effective immediately and follows a letter sent last week by Gov. Roy Cooper's office alerting Ace Speedway that its actions are in "open defiance" of Executive Order No. 141, which limits mass gatherings to protect the safety of North Carolinians.
