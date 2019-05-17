troubleshooter

Steps to take before you send your kids to summer camp

By and Selina Guevara
If you're sending your kids to camp this summer, it's important to look beyond the brochure so you can know your loved ones are going somewhere they'll be happy.

"It's really important that parents do their due diligence and make sure they visit the camps or get as much information they can before sending their children there," said Alyssa Parker from the Better Business Bureau.

Here are some tips the BBB shared to help decide which camp is the best for your child.

  • Visit the camp or ask for references. Tour the living, eating and recreational facilities. If you can't visit, ask for references. Ask about safety procedures, a typical daily schedule, medical care, safety rules, and the camp philosophy. Don't be afraid to inquire about the camper return rate, along with the camp's counselor return rate.
  • Assess the quality and commitment of the staff. What is the camp director's background? How is the staff trained? Are criminal checks made for employees and volunteers? What is the ratio of campers to staff members? Parents sending children to specialty camps should inquire about the staff's level of expertise in the specific area.
  • Look for camps that are certified. American Camp Association accredited camps have met up to 300 nationally recognized standards. Even though camps in NC are not required to be licensed, many of them have decided to do so anyway. Parents can check the licensure of any camp on the NC Health and Human Services website. You can also check reviews for any camp with the Better Business Bureau.
  • Read the fine print on the paperwork. Is your deposit refundable? Are there extra charges for any activities? Pay with a credit card in case the camp is not what was promised and you can get your money back with credit card protections.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsncsafetysummer funtroubleshootersummer campconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TROUBLESHOOTER
NC sues e-cigarette maker JUUL for targeting teens
Dating apps allowing kids to sign up
'Blink182' and 'Superman' among most popular passwords
Lawmakers push to protect children from asbestos in makeup
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fort Bragg community hosts early Halloween for terminally ill child
Woman mourns loss of son and boyfriend who got caught in rip current
Johnston County woman says she was charged for using legal hemp
Grumpy Cat dead at 7
Tickets prices for NC State Fair are going up in 2019
Promising young Hurricanes swept by fully grown Bruins
2 girls fight off naked man molesting them in bedroom
Show More
Boyfriend of missing woman: 'I feel she's still out there'
Canes in 60: Hurricanes season ends with 4-0 loss to Bruins
Triangle immigrants respond to President Trump's immigration plan
Triangle woman shares story about living with mental illness
Atlantic Beach's rough surf a reminder of rip current dangers
More TOP STORIES News