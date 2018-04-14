ABC11 TOGETHER

Michael Strahan makes Raleigh visit for Women's Empowerment

ABC11's Tisha Powell shares the stage with Michael Strahan at the Women's Empowerment event Saturday.

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
Women's Empowerment & Networking Expo was created in 1994 in honor of Women's History Month. This event was formed with the purpose of inspiring, encouraging and educating. Throughout this expo style event, workshops, seminars and lectures are conducted that focus on physical, mental, spiritual and rejuvenate all who are in attendance.

On Saturday, the event at PNC Arena featured this year's keynote speaker, two-time Emmy winner and Super Bowl champion Michael Strahan.

Strahan co-hosts ABC's "Good Morning America" and serves as an analyst for "Fox NFL Sunday."

