'Strolling Thunder' event aims to raise support for NC babies, children

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- If you see an unusually large number of strollers and little feet in downtown Raleigh on Tuesday, there's a good reason for it: an advocacy group wants to raise awareness of the needs of babies and young children in North Carolina."Strolling Thunder" is the flagship advocacy event of the Think Babies NC campaign. Dozens of parents, advocates, and young children will be participating.The goal is to win increased support from NC lawmakers for things such as child care assistance, closing the health insurance coverage gap, expanding home visiting for vulnerable families and high-quality early care and learning.The North Carolina Early Education Coalition is behind Strolling Thunder, which will take place from 10 a.m. to noon.Due to inclement weather, the event has been moved from the Halifax Mall to Daniels Auditorium at the NC Museum of History located at 5 E. Edenton St.Among the activities planned are children's story-time with legislators, parent and teacher testimonials, a stroller rally and more.