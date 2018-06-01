Summer concerts return to Durham Central Park

DURHAM (WTVD) --Friday night concerts return to Durham Central Park on June 8 for 10 consecutive weeks. PLAYlist is the name of the DCP's summer concert series for 2018.
The lineup covers a broad range of musical styles and features local and national acts.
June 8 - Gabriel Garzón-Montano
June 15 - Laura Reed
June 22 - Aztec Sun
June 29 - Valerie June
July 6 - Mamis & the Papis with Gemynii
July 13 - Devon Gilfillian
July 27 - Empire Strikes Brass
August 3 - Al Strong & The Fresh Five
August 10 - Kyshona Armstrong
Each show will have a mix of local craft beer vendors and food trucks.
