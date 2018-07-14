SunFest draws large crowds to Dorothea Dix Park

Thousands packed into Dorothea Dix Park Saturday afternoon for SunFest."I love it. I walked in. It's great to see everyone here," said Bria Draughn, who came with a couple friends.Draughn noted she was planning on taking pictures after our discussion."The sunflowers, they make me so happy," exclaimed Felicia Bush, who made the short trek from Holly Springs."It's pretty amazing actually to be inside the city, and all these people. What's it - four, five acres of sunflowers, it's just amazing. But it's more than sunflowers, there's all these other flowers here, and then the food court and everything up there, and the music. I didn't expect it to be like this at all," said Tim Moore, who came with his wife Linda.They brought their dog Lexi, who quickly garnered the attention of many children taking a break from the flowers.A steady stream of cars poured into parking lots around the park throughout the afternoon, as people of all ages took advantage of the clear skies and scenic views."It's pretty amazing, to be inside the city," Moore said.Some of the biggest lines were at the beer taps."It's amazing. Definitely a big group and honestly a very big surprise. It's far bigger than what we were expecting," said Tyler Craver with Bull City Ciderworks out of Durham.The festival provided an opportunity for the businesses and local food trucks who participated to meet with customers throughout the Triangle.It also included children's activities and music. People could also bring a book and a blanket and lounge on the grass.The day was capped off with a bluegrass concert by Shiloh Hill.