Sunflower field opens in Garner on Thursday

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- There are no sunflowers at Dix Park in Raleigh this year, but there's another option in the area starting on Thursday.

A sunflower field at Ken's Korny Corn Maze on Benson Road is opening on Thursday. It's 5$ to enter for everyone ages 5 and up.

Everyone who goes can get one cut sunflower. The field is open August 20, 21, 22, 27, 28, 29 and September 3, 4, 5 according to its Facebook page.

In May, the City of Raleigh announced it would not plant sunflowers in its Instagram-famous field at Dorothea Dix Park this year.
